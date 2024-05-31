Wing Lee Property Shareholders Unanimously Pass Resolutions

Wing Lee Property Investments Ltd. (HK:0864) has released an update.

Wing Lee Property Investments Ltd. announced that all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of executives, authorization for the board to fix director remuneration, and the reappointment of their independent auditor. The company also received mandates to issue and deal with additional shares and to repurchase shares, each within set limits of the total shares in issue.

For further insights into HK:0864 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.