Wing Lee Property Shareholders Unanimously Pass Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Wing Lee Property Investments Ltd. (HK:0864) has released an update.

Wing Lee Property Investments Ltd. announced that all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, were unanimously passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of executives, authorization for the board to fix director remuneration, and the reappointment of their independent auditor. The company also received mandates to issue and deal with additional shares and to repurchase shares, each within set limits of the total shares in issue.

