Wing Lee Development Acquires Hong Kong Property for HK$43M

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited (HK:9639) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited has announced a significant property acquisition valued at HK$43,360,800, marking a notable move in the Hong Kong real estate market. The transaction involves the purchase of Workshop C on the 30th Floor of TML Tower, Tsuen Wan, and is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. This acquisition is expected to be funded through internal resources and bank borrowings, reflecting the company’s strategic expansion efforts.

For further insights into HK:9639 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.