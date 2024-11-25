News & Insights

Wing Lee Development Acquires Hong Kong Property for HK$43M

November 25, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited (HK:9639) has released an update.

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited has announced a significant property acquisition valued at HK$43,360,800, marking a notable move in the Hong Kong real estate market. The transaction involves the purchase of Workshop C on the 30th Floor of TML Tower, Tsuen Wan, and is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. This acquisition is expected to be funded through internal resources and bank borrowings, reflecting the company’s strategic expansion efforts.

