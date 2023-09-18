WING Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.70, changing hands as high as $175.25 per share. Wingstop Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WING's low point in its 52 week range is $113.20 per share, with $223.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.