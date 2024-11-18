News & Insights

Stocks

Wing On Co. Announces New Share Registrar in Hong Kong

November 18, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wing On Co. International Ltd. (HK:0289) has released an update.

Wing On Company International Ltd. has announced a change in its branch share registrar in Hong Kong to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective December 19, 2024. This move means all share transfer applications and collection of uncollected share certificates will be handled by Tricor from the effective date.

