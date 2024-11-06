Wing Chi Holdings Plans Board Meeting for Financial Review

Wing Chi Holdings Limited (HK:6080) has released an update.

Wing Chi Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 20, 2024, to approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2024, and to discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting could reveal important financial information that may impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:6080 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.