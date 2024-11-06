News & Insights

Wing Chi Holdings Plans Board Meeting for Financial Review

November 06, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Wing Chi Holdings Limited (HK:6080) has released an update.

Wing Chi Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 20, 2024, to approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2024, and to discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting could reveal important financial information that may impact the company’s stock performance.

