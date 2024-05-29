Wing Chi Holdings Forecasts Profit Decline

Wing Chi Holdings Limited (HK:6080) has released an update.

Wing Chi Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a substantial decrease in net profit for FY2024, expected to be around HK$3.2 million compared to HK$9.8 million in FY2023. The anticipated drop is largely due to the absence of government employment subsidies and increased competition in the market. Shareholders and potential investors are urged to exercise caution and await the detailed annual results to be published by the end of June 2024.

