Winfull Group Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

Winfull Group Holdings Limited (HK:0183) has released an update.

Winfull Group Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the re-election of directors and the reappointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. Shareholders will also discuss authorizing directors to manage unissued shares and other financial matters.

For further insights into HK:0183 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.