Winfull Group Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

October 24, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Winfull Group Holdings Limited (HK:0183) has released an update.

Winfull Group Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the re-election of directors and the reappointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. Shareholders will also discuss authorizing directors to manage unissued shares and other financial matters.

