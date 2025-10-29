WINFARM Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALWF) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for WINFARM Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALWF) has been revised to €7.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of €6.12 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €7.07 to a high of €7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.94% from the latest reported closing price of €3.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in WINFARM Société anonyme. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALWF is 1.23%, an increase of 24.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90.46% to 307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 146K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 107K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 54K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.