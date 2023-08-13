Winfarm (PAR:ALWF) Price Target Increased by 21.15% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for Winfarm (PAR:ALWF) has been revised to 32.13 / share. This is an increase of 21.15% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.65% from the latest reported closing price of 15.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winfarm. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALWF is 0.84%, an increase of 49.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.31% to 182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 82K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALWF by 42.11% over the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALWF by 58.66% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALWF by 48.54% over the last quarter.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 12K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

