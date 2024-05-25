News & Insights

Wine Tasting Goes Above and Beyond in Napa

May 25, 2024 — 11:35 am EDT

When selecting the best wineries to visit, the environment can play as crucial of a role as the wine itself. With over 400 wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties, up from just 25 in Napa during the 1970s, the region has seen a surge in tourism driven by Michelin-starred restaurants, luxurious accommodations, and unique wine experiences.

 

This intense competition has forced Napa Valley wineries to boost their offerings beyond standard tastings with luxurious experiences like sensory garden tours and private dining with Michelin-starred chefs. 

 

  1. Stags' Leap Winery, the Napa landmark that was established in 1883, helped create the iconic AVA. The 240-acre estate offers extensive tours and features an Apothecary and Sensory Garden along with a Kitchen Garden, providing a rich historical experience.

 

  1. Beaulieu Vineyard, renowned for its Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, offers experiences celebrating its nearly 120-year history, including the Cabernet Collector tasting and the Georges de Latour Legacy Experience, all set against stunning valley views.

 

  1. Cakebread Cellars, family-owned since the 1970s, is a premier destination for both wine and culinary enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy farm-to-table cuisine, cooking classes, and strolls through the estate’s culinary garden, with various seated tastings and tours to choose from.

Finsum: The serene views at these Wineries provided a much-needed respite for RIAs looking for a chance to decompress.

