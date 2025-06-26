Windtree Therapeutics Signs Agreement to Cut PHEXXI Manufacturing Costs by Over 50% Through Partnership with Chinese Manufacturer

Windtree Therapeutics partners with a Chinese manufacturer to significantly reduce PHEXXI production costs by over 50% by 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

Windtree Therapeutics has announced a new agreement with a manufacturer in China to produce Evofem's hormone-free contraceptive product, PHEXXI, at a significantly lower cost, projected to reduce manufacturing expenses by over 50% by the end of 2026. The technology transfer process is currently underway, with initial manufacturing expected to begin in 2026, which Windtree anticipates will generate revenue for the company. This partnership is part of a broader strategy since Windtree became Evofem's sourcing partner in March 2025, and Evofem is preparing to expand PHEXXI into international markets, having submitted for marketing approval in the UAE. Windtree’s CEO, Jed Latkin, expressed confidence in the progress made and the potential revenue implications of this collaboration.

Potential Positives

Windtree has signed a manufacturing contract with a pharmaceutical manufacturer in China, expected to significantly lower the production costs of PHEXXI by over 50% by the end of 2026.

The tech transfer process for PHEXXI is already underway, with validation batch manufacturing anticipated to commence in 2026, positioning Windtree for increased revenue generation.

The partnership with Evofem and the expansion into international markets, such as the United Arab Emirates, could lead to sustained growth and broader market opportunities for PHEXXI.

Potential Negatives

Contracting with a manufacturer in China raises potential concerns about quality control and regulatory approvals, which could affect the perception of PHEXXI.

The successful execution of the tech transfer and timely manufacturing of validation batches are contingent upon multiple uncertainties, which could delay revenue generation.

Political unrest or geopolitical tensions mentioned could disrupt supply chains and impact the company's operations, creating further risks to timely market entry and acceptance.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by Windtree Therapeutics?

Windtree announced a contract with a Chinese manufacturer to significantly reduce PHEXXI production costs by over 50% by the end of 2026.

What is PHEXXI and its significance?

PHEXXI is a first-in-class, hormone-free prescription contraceptive vaginal gel that offers women controlled contraceptive options.

When is the manufacturing process expected to begin?

Early-stage manufacturing of PHEXXI is expected to commence later this year, with full validation batch manufacturing beginning in 2026.

How will this agreement benefit Windtree Therapeutics?

The agreement is anticipated to generate revenue for Windtree while significantly lowering Evofem's manufacturing costs for PHEXXI.

Is Windtree exploring other partnerships?

Yes, Windtree and Evofem are actively exploring additional partnerships to enhance their operational effectiveness and revenue generation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WINT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $WINT stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Windtree rapidly advancing lower cost PHEXXI manufacturing under March 2025 sourcing agreement









Contract inked with outside U.S manufacturer to cut PHEXXI manufacturing costs





by over 50% by end of 2026









Tech transfer underway with validation batch manufacturing expected to begin in 2026









Evofem and Windtree exploring other partnerships







WARRINGTON, Pa., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WINT) today announced that it has contracted with a pharmaceutical manufacturer in China to produce Evofem’s hormone-free contraceptive product,





PHEXXI











®









(lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate)



, at a cost that is significantly below current levels.





With the tech transfer process now underway, and early-stage manufacturing expected to begin later this year, Windtree anticipates the arrangement will generate revenue for Windtree, while reducing Evofem’s cost to manufacture the PHEXXI by more than 50% by year end 2026.





“Since becoming Evofem’s sourcing partner for PHEXXI in March 2025, we have made rapid and significant progress,” said Jed Latkin, CEO of Windtree Therapeutics. “With this manufacturing contract inked and tech transfer underway for PHEXXI, we believe this arrangement will begin to generate revenue for Windtree in 2026.”





PHEXXI is a first-in-class, hormone-free, prescription contraceptive vaginal gel that women control. Evofem delivered its fourth consecutive year of PHEXXI net sales growth in 2024 and is poised to enter its first market outside the United States in early 2026; Evofem’s licensee Pharma 1 Drug Store, LLC, submitted PHEXXI for marketing approval in the United Arab Emirates in June 2025.





Windtree serves as Evofem’s sourcing partner for PHEXXI under the company’s March 2025 License and Supply Agreement.







About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.







Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified company focused on becoming a revenue generating company in a multitude of growing industries to drive toward overall profitability. Learn more at



www.windtreetx.com



.







PHEXXI







®







is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.









Forward-Looking Statements







The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the ability of the contracted manufacturer to timely complete the tech transfer process for PHEXXI; the successful manufacture of validation batches that meet FDA specifications and gain FDA approval; the Company’s ability to continue to reduce manufacturing costs; the Company’s risks and uncertainties associated with the success and advancement of its product candidates; the Company’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans; risks related to technology transfers to contract manufacturers and manufacturing development activities; delays encountered by the Company, contract manufacturers or suppliers in manufacturing drug products, drug substances, and other materials on a timely basis and in sufficient amounts; risks relating to regulatory requirements; risks related to the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates, if approved; the impacts of political unrest, including as a result of geopolitical tension, and any sanctions, export controls or other restrictive actions that may be imposed by the United States and/or other countries which could have an adverse impact on the Company’s operations, including through disruption in supply chain or access to potential international clinical trial sites. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at



www.sec.gov



. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









Contact Information











Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.







Eric Curtis







ecurtis@windtreetx.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.