Windtree Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules For Continued Listing

March 24, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT), Monday announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Windtree had previously been notified on December 4, 2024, that it was not in compliance with this rule, as its common stock had failed to meet the $1.00 per share minimum closing bid price for 30 consecutive trading days.

To regain compliance, the company needed to maintain a closing bid price of $1.00 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days, which it successfully achieved starting February 21, 2025.

As a result, Windtree has regained compliance and will be monitored by a mandatory panel until March 20, 2026.

Currently, WINT is trading at $1.72 up by 17.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

