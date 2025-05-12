Windtree Therapeutics Announces Positive Results on Istaroxime and SERCA2a Activator in Reducing Arrhythmias at ESC Heart Failure Congress

Windtree Therapeutics highlights positive data on istaroxime's effects against arrhythmias at the ESC Heart Failure Congress.

Quiver AI Summary

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. announced progress in its research on istaroxime and a selective SERCA2a activator, demonstrating a reduction in arrhythmias in an animal study, which will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Conference. The study highlights istaroxime's role in activating the SERCA2a calcium pump, potentially explaining its effectiveness in decreasing reperfusion-induced arrhythmias in heart failure models. Istaroxime, a dual-mechanism therapy, enhances heart function by increasing contractility and facilitating myocardial relaxation without raising heart rate or causing rhythm disturbances. Windtree continues to focus on advancing innovative therapies for critical conditions, including ongoing development of istaroxime for acute heart failure and various preclinical products.

Potential Positives

Windtree Therapeutics reported encouraging data from an animal study demonstrating the potential of istaroxime and CVie216 to reduce arrhythmias, contributing to the company's focus on innovative therapies for critical cardiac conditions.

The presentation of findings at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Conference enhances the visibility of Windtree Therapeutics and validates its research efforts in addressing serious cardiac issues.

The identification of a potential mechanism behind the efficacy of istaroxime and CVie216 could support the future development and clinical application of these therapies in treating arrhythmias.

Istaroxime, as a first-in-class dual-mechanism therapy, demonstrates significant improvements in cardiac function and blood pressure in Phase 2 studies, reinforcing the potential market value and clinical relevance of Windtree's product candidates.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's need to secure significant additional capital, which suggests potential financial instability or challenges in funding ongoing operations and development.

There are notable risks mentioned regarding the success and advancement of clinical development programs, indicating uncertainty about the future of key products like istaroxime.

The potential regulatory hurdles highlighted may delay product approvals and adversely affect the company's ability to market its therapies, impacting revenue generation capabilities.

FAQ

What is istaroxime and its significance?

Istaroxime is a dual-mechanism therapy that improves cardiac function by enhancing myocardial contractility and relaxation.

How does istaroxime help in reducing arrhythmias?

Istaroxime activates the SERCA2a calcium pump, which reduces Ca2+-dependent arrhythmias, particularly in heart failure patients.

What was presented at the ESC Heart Failure Congress?

Windtree presented data on istaroxime and its metabolite CVie216, demonstrating reduced calcium release and arrhythmias in an animal model.

What are selective SERCA2a activators?

Selective SERCA2a activators are compounds that enhance cardiac function, and Windtree is evaluating both oral and intravenous forms for heart failure treatment.

What potential risks could affect Windtree Therapeutics?

Risks include regulatory challenges, market acceptance, and development costs that could impact the success of their therapies.

Full Release



WARRINGTON, Pa., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on becoming a revenue generating company and advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases, today announced istaroxime and a selective SERCA2a activator data furthering the demonstration of reduction in arrythmias in an animal study. The data is in a poster presentation at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Conference.





Windtree Therapeutics will present an e-poster at the ESC Heart Failure Congress on the impact of istaroxime and its metabolite analog (CVie216) in activating sarcoplasmic reticulum (SR) Ca2+-ATPase, commonly known as SERCA2a, to reduce Ca2+-dependent arrhythmias in the STZ rat model induced by ischemia-reperfusion. This extends previous work that demonstrated a favorable impact of istaroxime and CVie216 on ischemia-reperfusion arrhythmias. The current experiments assessed the incidence of spontaneous calcium release (SCR) events from the sarcoplasmic reticulum. The findings identify a potential mechanism to explain the decreased incidence of reperfusion-induced arrhythmias in STZ-isolated hearts observed after exposure to istaroxime and CVie216.





Arrythmias are irregular heartbeats that can impact the pumping function of the heart. Patients with heart failure and cardiomyopathy are at risk for arrythmias. Arrythmias in these patients can be caused by their underlying cardiac disease or by drugs used to treat the heart failure such as catecholamines. Arrythmias can impair proper filling of the heart with blood and, importantly, cardiac output to the body. Ventricular arrythmias are particularly dangerous and can be fatal.







About Istaroxime







Istaroxime is a first-in-class dual-mechanism therapy designed to improve both systolic and diastolic cardiac function. Istaroxime is a positive inotropic agent that increases myocardial contractility through inhibition of Na+/K+- ATPase with a complimentary mechanism that facilitates myocardial relaxation through activation of the SERCA2a calcium pump on the sarcoplasmic reticulum enhancing calcium reuptake from the cytoplasm. Data from multiple Phase 2 studies in patients with early cardiogenic shock or acute decompensated heart failure demonstrate that istaroxime infused intravenously significantly improves cardiac function and blood pressure without increasing heart rate or the incidence of cardiac rhythm disturbances.







About Selective SERCA2a Activators







These compounds activate SERCA2a and Windtree Therapeutic’s research and development program is evaluating these preclinical product candidates, including oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator heart failure compounds.







About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.







Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on becoming a revenue generating company and advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases. Windtree’s portfolio of product candidates includes istaroxime, a Phase 2 candidate with SERCA2a activating properties for acute heart failure and associated cardiogenic shock, preclinical SERCA2a activators for heart failure and preclinical precision aPKCi inhibitors that are being developed for potential in rare and broad oncology applications. Windtree also has a licensing business model with partnership out-licenses currently in place.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company’s ability to secure significant additional capital as and when needed; the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of the aPKCi asset acquisition with Varian Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; the Company’s risks and uncertainties associated with the success and advancement of the clinical development programs for istaroxime and the Company’s other product candidates, including preclinical oncology candidates; the Company’s ability to access the debt or equity markets; the Company’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans; the results, cost and timing of the Company’s clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; risks related to technology transfers to contract manufacturers and manufacturing development activities; delays encountered by the Company, contract manufacturers or suppliers in manufacturing drug products, drug substances, and other materials on a timely basis and in sufficient amounts; risks relating to rigorous regulatory requirements, including that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities may not agree with the Company on matters raised during regulatory reviews, may require significant additional activities, or may not accept or may withhold or delay consideration of applications, or may not approve or may limit approval of the Company’s product candidates, and (ii) changes in the national or international political and regulatory environment may make it more difficult to gain regulatory approvals and risks related to the Company’s efforts to maintain and protect the patents and licenses related to its product candidates; risks that the Company may never realize the value of its intangible assets and have to incur future impairment charges; risks related to the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates, if approved; the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of political unrest, including as a result of geopolitical tension, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China (Taiwan), and the evolving events in Israel and Gaza, and any sanctions, export controls or other restrictive actions that may be imposed by the United States and/or other countries which could have an adverse impact on the Company’s operations, including through disruption in supply chain or access to potential international clinical trial sites, and through disruption, instability and volatility in the global markets, which could have an adverse impact on the Company’s ability to access the capital markets. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.







Contact Information:







Eric Curtis







ecurtis@windtreetx.com





