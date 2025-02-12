Windtree Presents Positive Istaroxime Phase 2b Data At Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference

(RTTNews) - Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) on Wednesday announced that positive Phase 2b data for istaroxime was presented at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference.

The study, titled "Hemodynamic Effects of Intravenous Istaroxime in Patients with SCAI Stage B Cardiogenic Shock: Insights from the SEISMiC Trial," highlighted istaroxime's ability to improve cardiac function and blood pressure in patients with early-stage cardiogenic shock.

Istaroxime's dual-mechanism action enhances both systolic and diastolic cardiac function, increasing myocardial contractility and promoting myocardial relaxation. Importantly, it achieves these effects without causing adverse impacts on renal function or raising heart rate.

This data supports Windtree's ongoing commitment to developing therapies for cardiogenic shock and heart failure, with plans to advance istaroxime into Phase 3 trials.

The company remains optimistic about istaroxime's potential to address unmet needs in this critical patient population.

Currently, WINT is trading at $0.172 up by 7.31%.

