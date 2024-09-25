Windtree Announce Positive Results From Phase 2b Study Of Istaroxime In Early Cardiogenic Shock

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) Wednesday announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b SEISMiC Extension Study of istaroxime in significantly increasing systolic blood pressure over six hours, a critical clinical objective in treating patients in early cardiogenic shock due to heart failure.

The SEISMiC Extension Study in early cardiogenic shock is being conducted in the United States, Europe and Latin America.

The study is focused on the effects of istaroxime on blood pressure, cardiac function and other parameters over 96 hours of close monitoring with the final visit at 30 days.

The results build upon the positive results reported previously in the Phase 2 SEISMiC trial.

The SEISMiC Extension Study focused on improving low blood pressure and heart function and providing other potential benefits in early cardiogenic shock patients. It also provided information to help further inform dose optimization and the characterization of istaroxime's mechanism of action including potential benefits of SERCA2a activation.

