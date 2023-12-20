Window Dressing Winners: 3 Portfolio Gems Poised for a December Boost

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

“Window dressing” is when portfolio managers adjust their holdings at the end of the year to create a more favorable impression. For this practice, savvy investors have a profound influence emanating from three tech stocks for a December rally. As the year draws close, market participants keenly observe these companies’ strategic moves, financial reports and growth trajectories, seeking cues for potential market gains.

This article delves into the financial maneuvering and strategic positioning that underpin the tech industry’s titans, shedding light on the fundamental relevance of these stocks for a December rally.

Meta (META)

Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) delivers impressively solid performance. For instance, Q3 2023 total revenue marked a 23% year-over-year increase. Specifically, this is primarily driven by a 24% surge in Family of Apps ad revenue. There is consistent growth in ad revenue, especially within the online commerce vertical, highlighting Meta’s effectiveness in monetizing its massive user base.

Despite substantial revenue growth, Meta managed its expenses effectively. Thus, the company maintains total quarterly expenses with a 7% year-over-year decrease. This adept expense management resulted in a commendable 40% operating margin.

On the other hand, Meta’s focus and planned investment in AI for the upcoming year demonstrate its focus on technological innovation. Also, the company’s emphasis on AI development in engineering and computing resources aligns with its vision of integrating AI across its ecosystem of apps and services.

Fundamentally, there is a diversified application of AI across various domains. This includes consumer AI experiences, the AI Studio platform, business AIs for sales and support and creator AIs. These applications highlight Meta’s intention to leverage AI in different facets of its business. Therefore, this diversification signifies a strategic approach to harnessing AI’s potential for enhancing user experiences, enabling creators and driving business growth.

Finally, the company’s development efforts in software for the metaverse, including Horizon and avatars, underline its comprehensive approach toward building immersive experiences across various devices. These software initiatives signify Meta’s orientation toward creating a cohesive and engaging metaverse environment. Therefore, the technological advancements, equipped with Meta AI integration, position Meta as a frontrunner in stocks for a December rally.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) expansion into energy storage solutions represents a strategic diversification beyond EVs. The company’s significant deployment of energy storage products and the increasing profitability of this division highlight a lucrative avenue for Tesla’s sustained growth.

In detail, the deployment of 4 gigawatt hours of energy storage products in Q3 2023 marks a substantial fundamental development. This milestone emphasizes Tesla’s capability to scale up energy storage solutions. The objective is to cater to the growing demand for renewable energy storage, grid stabilization and backup power systems. Also, the transition of the energy division to becoming Tesla’s highest-margin business indicates this segment’s profitability and potential future growth.

As Tesla focuses on scaling up its energy-related offerings, the division’s financial contributions are poised to become even more significant, complementing the revenue generated from vehicle sales and services. In its vision, Tesla’s strategic emphasis on its energy division aligns with its goal of sustainability and a clean energy future.

Finally, Tesla’s ability to reduce the cost per vehicle to approximately $37,500, despite planned factory downtimes, reflects the company’s efficiency improvements and operational resilience. The sequential decreases in material and freight expenses demonstrate Tesla’s move to managing operational expenses. Hence, these cost-saving measures are pivotal in maintaining profitability, especially during economic uncertainty and shifting market dynamics.

AMD (AMD)

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has a progressive outlook. For Q4 2023, it projects revenue to reach approximately $6.1 billion, with a potential variation of plus or minus $300 million, a year-over-year increase of approximately 9% and sequential growth of 5%. These expectations indicate a strong performance for the data center segment.

During Q3 2023, AMD’s Client segment experienced substantial growth, as evidenced by a 42% year-over-year increase and a 46% sequential rise. This optimism stems from the anticipated success of Ryzen mobile processors and ongoing improvements in the PC market, reinforcing the segment’s positive outlook.

Looking beyond the immediate quarter, AMD is focused on strategic growth initiatives that transcend short-term fluctuations. The company aims to harness opportunities and drive sustainable growth across segments. There is a robust performance in the data center segment, especially with the AI-accelerated MI300 GPU, suggesting a pivotal growth engine for AMD. The expectation of exceeding $2 billion in 2024 for data center GPU indicates rapid growth.

Overall, initial revenues are projected to come primarily from high-performance computing (HPC). This is followed by a shift predominantly to AI workloads. Therefore, this demonstrates AMD’s focus on capturing diverse markets and applications within the Data Center GPU segment.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

