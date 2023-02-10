Winder Investment Pte Increases Position in Sensient Technologies (SXT)

Fintel reports that Winder Investment Pte has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.30MM shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT). This represents 15.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.06MM shares and 12.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.63% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.20% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensient Technologies is $85.68. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.20% from its latest reported closing price of $72.49.

The projected annual revenue for Sensient Technologies is $1,506MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual EPS is $3.48, an increase of 5.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensient Technologies. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXT is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 44,062K shares. The put/call ratio of SXT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,536K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 6.63% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,638K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,468K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 0.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,256K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 8.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,227K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Sensient Technologies Declares $0.41 Dividend

On January 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $72.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sensient Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.