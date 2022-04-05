Wind turbine maker Vestas to withdraw from Russia

COPENHAGEN, April 5 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO said at its annual general meeting on Tuesday it would withdraw from Russia, where the firm has two factories.

Vestas has halted new commercial activities in Russia and said it would halt its four wind farm projects under development in Russia as consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

