Wind turbine maker Vestas to lay off 600 people

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO said on Friday it would lay off nearly 600 people as it had decided to scale down production at blade facilities in Germany and Denmark.

The announcement comes one day after Vestas' main rival Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said it would lay off up to 600 staff in Denmark as it grapples with price declines in a challenging market.

