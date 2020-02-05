Wind turbine maker Vestas sees sales rising this year

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vestas said it expects stronger sales this year amid solid demand for its wind turbines as it beat fourth-quarter sales expectations on Wednesday. Operating profit before special items rose 36% to 404 million euros while sales jumped 38% to 4.65 billion euros, beating the 4.21 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll. [nL8N2A33LA] (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely) ((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VESTAS WIND RESULTS/

