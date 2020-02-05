Wind turbine maker Vestas sees sales rising this year

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Vestas said it expects stronger sales this year amid solid demand for its wind turbines as it beat fourth-quarter sales expectations on Wednesday.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vestas said it expects stronger sales this year amid solid demand for its wind turbines as it beat fourth-quarter sales expectations on Wednesday. Operating profit before special items rose 36% to 404 million euros while sales jumped 38% to 4.65 billion euros, beating the 4.21 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll. [nL8N2A33LA] (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely) ((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VESTAS WIND RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More