Wind turbine maker Vestas sees 2020 sales rising

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vestas VWS.CO said on Wednesday it expects higher sales this year driven by healthy demand for its wind turbines but tough competition and higher costs saw its fourth-quarter operating margin fall short of expectations.

Demand for renewable power has been growing in tandem with global efforts to combat climate change, boosting both Vestas' order book and its service business, where it maintains thousands of turbines.

Fourth quarter operating profit before special items rose 36% from a year earlier to 404 million euros while sales jumped 38% to 4.65 billion euros, beating the 4.21 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll.

But an operating profit margin of 8.4% was below the 9.4% expected by analysts and its own long-term ambition of a margin above 10%.

"Sales and order intake are going well generally speaking, while converting orders to earnings is more difficult," Nordnet analyst Per Hansen said in a research note.

Vestas' shares fell 2.5% in early trade.

The company is experiencing its busiest period on record, but also grappling with rising costs and an industry-wide squeeze on selling prices.

"In 2019, the industry thus faced challenges from trade wars and tariffs, causing execution costs to increase, which we expect to continue in an even busier 2020," said chief executive Henrik Andersen.

Vestas expects revenue of 14-15 billion euros in 2020 and an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin before special items of 7-9%.

