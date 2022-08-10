Wind turbine maker Vestas reports Q2 EBIT below estimates

Adds earnings, CEO comment

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter operating loss as costs rose due to geo-political uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

The Danish firm reported quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items of minus 182 million euros, below an average loss of 143 million forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

"The first half of 2022 was characterised by geo-political uncertainty and supply chain disruptions that have caused costs to increase and an energy crisis to unfold," Chief Executive Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

