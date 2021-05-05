Wind turbine maker Vestas posts surprise Q1 operating loss

Adds CEO comment, detail

COPENHAGEN, May 5 (Reuters) - Vestas VWS.CO posted a surprise operating loss for the first quarter on Wednesday which the world's largest wind turbine maker blamed on the pandemic and lower activity levels.

"Following a strong end to 2020, continued impact from COVID-19 and lower activity levels affected Vestas' results for the first quarter of 2021," Chief Executive Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

The Danish company reported an operating loss before special items of 71 million euros ($85 million) while analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 million, a poll of analysts supplied by Vestas showed.

Vestas reported an order intake of 2,016 megawatts in the quarter, in line with an average of 2,031 megawatts estimated by analysts.

The company maintained its full-year guidance with an EBIT margin of between 6% and 8%.

Vestas' shares opened 1.7% higher. Its share price more than doubled last year, but since the start of 2021 the shares have fallen more than 23%.

Rival Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC lowered its full year earnings guidance last week after reporting first quarter results as it saw strong competition, high raw material prices and disruptions linked to COVID-19 in the first quarter.

