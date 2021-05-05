Wind turbine maker Vestas posts surprise Q1 operating loss

Tim Barsoe Reuters
Published
Vestas posted a surprise operating loss for the first quarter on Wednesday which the world's largest wind turbine maker blamed on the pandemic and lower activity levels.

The Danish company reported an operating loss before special items of 71 million euros ($85 million) while analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 million, a poll of analysts supplied by Vestas showed.

