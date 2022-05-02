Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts margin outlook due to Ukraine war

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - The world's largest wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO slashed its operating profit margin outlook for the year due to the war in Ukraine, it said late on Sunday, when it also reported a deeper-than-expected operating loss for the first quarter.

