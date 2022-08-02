Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa lowers profitability forecast further

MADRID, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC lowered its 2022 profitability expectations even further into negative territory on Tuesday, citing challenging market conditions and higher costs because of component failures and repairs to old sites.

The company said it now expected its full-year core earnings margin, excluding certain costs, to be minus 5.5%, even including the impact of capital gains from asset sales.

Siemens Gamesa had previously said it aimed to keep that earnings margin around minus 4% for this year.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

