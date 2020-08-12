Wind turbine maker Orsted Q2 operating profit beats expectations

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO on Wednesday reported operating profit above expectations and kept its full-year guidance unchanged, but said coronavirus lockdown measures had hurt demand for its electricity.

The world's largest wind turbine maker posted a second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.96 billion Danish crowns ($465.96 million), compared to the 2.88 billion expected by analysts in a poll gathered by Orsted.

($1 = 6.3525 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

