Wind turbine maker Orsted Q2 operating profit beats expectations

Contributor
Tim Barsoe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Denmark's Orsted on Wednesday reported operating profit above expectations and kept its full-year guidance unchanged, but said coronavirus lockdown measures had hurt demand for its electricity.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO on Wednesday reported operating profit above expectations and kept its full-year guidance unchanged, but said coronavirus lockdown measures had hurt demand for its electricity.

The world's largest wind turbine maker posted a second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.96 billion Danish crowns ($465.96 million), compared to the 2.88 billion expected by analysts in a poll gathered by Orsted.

($1 = 6.3525 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

((Tim.Barsoe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More