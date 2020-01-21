Wind to Lead 2020 Electric Generation Capacity: Stocks in Focus

Per U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report, 42 gigawatts (GW) of new electric generation capacity is projected to start commercial operation in 2020. Of these capacity additions, wind power accounts for the largest share at 44%.

Notably, 18.5 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity is scheduled to come online by the end of this year, surpassing the record level of 13.2 GW set in 2012. Particularly, more than 60% or 11.2 GW of wind capacity is scheduled to come online in November and December of 2020.

Factors Driving Projections

Over the past few years, wind power development in the United States has been extensively supported by production tax credit (PTC). Expiration of PTC at the end of 2020 seems to be the primary driver of wind capacity addition in 2020.

Thanks to technological advancements and growing awareness across the globe about adopting clean energy, investments in wind energy have increased like never before. Per a report by National Renewable Energy Laboratory, wind energy investment in the United States has averaged nearly $13.6 billion annually since 2006. Last year, installed wind energy projects represented more than $12 billion of new private investments. Such growing investments boost the adoption of wind power-purchase agreements (PPA).

Meanwhile, factors like declining turbine prices and operating costs along with low interest rates have lately dragged down wind PPA prices below 2 cents per kilowatt-hour (KWh), per a report by the U.S. Department of Energy.

As a result, the nation is currently home to more than 100 GW of wind energy capacity per a American Wind Energy Association’s (AWEA) report.

Stocks in Focus

Per AWEA’s latest report, wind project developers announced a record 10,090 MW in combined new activity in the third quarter of 2019, with projects totaling 3,945 MW starting construction and an additional 6,145 MW entering advanced development. Such solid statistics combined with the latest projections for new wind generation capacities in 2020 should encourage investors to focus on companies that work relentlessly to promote wind energy and also boast strong fundamentals.

Vestas Wind Systems VWDRY provides wind turbines and wind power systems apart form conducting wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and offering maintenance services. It has installed more than 108 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries worldwide. This stock’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 33%.

General Electric’s GE GE Renewable Energy is one of the world's leading wind turbine suppliers, with over 42,000 units installed and generating wind electricity across the globe. This stock’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 13.8%.

Avangrid’s AGR Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. This stock’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.6%.

