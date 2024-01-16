Wind, solar to lead US power generation growth over next 2 years, EIA says

By Nicole Jao

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wind and solar are set to lead U.S. power generation growth for the next two years following new renewable energy instillations, Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

U.S. solar power generation is expected to grow 75% to 286 billion kilowatt hours (kWh)in 2025 from 163 billion kWh in 2023 as more generation capacity comes online and amid favorable tax credit polices, the EIA said.

The electric power sector is expected to grow solar capacity by nearly 38% this year.

Wind power generation will grow moderately to 476 billion kWh in 2025, representing 11% increase, the EIA said, adding that wind capacity will stay relatively flat this year.

Coal power generation, meanwhile, will likely fall 18% to 548 billion kWh in 2025 from 665 billion kWh in 2023.

Generation from natural gas, the largest source of U.S. electricity, will stay relatively flat at 1.7 trillion kWh in 2024 and 2025.

Last year, the U.S. power sector produced around 4 trillion kWh of power. Renewable sources, including wind and solar, accounted for 22% of generation.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Nicole.Jao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.