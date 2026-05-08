Wind Energy ETFs to Rally on Profit Beats and Iran War Energy Shift

The transition toward clean and renewable energy is being reinforced by powerful long-term structural drivers, including the global push for energy security and the rapid expansion of AI-driven infrastructure. Together, these trends are strengthening the case for sustained investment in the sector and positioning wind energy as an attractive long-term growth opportunity.

The STOXX Global Wind Energy Index, which tracks companies with significant exposure to wind energy distribution and related manufacturing activities, has gained 22.91% year to date and 64.55% over the past year, underscoring the strong momentum and growing investor interest in the wind energy market.

More than anything, the growing urgency among economies to achieve greater energy independence and strengthen energy security is emerging as a major catalyst driving renewed interest in wind energy. The uncertainty surrounding the peace deal between the United States and Tehran is likely to keep the turmoil in the global energy market elevated and is likely to further accelerate investment in clean energy.

Geopolitical Tensions Are Reviving the Bull Case for Wind Energy

Recently, Danish wind turbine giant Vestas reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit growth, driven by stronger execution in both its onshore and offshore businesses amid a challenging political backdrop, as quoted on CNBC. Per the article, rising geopolitical tensions stemming from the Iran conflict are reinforcing the strategic importance of renewable energy, providing a fresh tailwind for wind power giants.

Meanwhile, Orsted posted a first-quarter profit beat, while Norway-based energy giant Equinor told CNBC that the ongoing Middle East tensions are likely to boost performance in its clean energy segment, as quoted on the abovementioned CNBC article. Alongside reporting its best quarterly profit in three years, Equinor continues to expand its renewable energy footprint through large offshore wind projects in the United States, Poland and the United Kingdom. The company’s U.K. project is slated to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm upon completion.

As per the article, the recent Middle East developments have reaffirmed the need for faster energy diversification in Europe, with Orsted emphasizing offshore wind as a key driver of the transition. Additionally, per Rasmus Errboe, CEO of Orsted, as quoted on the article, offshore wind and broader renewable energy solutions can strengthen energy security and help reduce total electricity costs for households and businesses over the long term.

ETFs to Consider

Below are ETFs positioned to benefit from rising momentum in wind energy.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF FAN

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF seeks to track the performance of the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index with a basket of 47 securities. The fund has gathered an asset base of $296.8 million and charges an annual fee of 0.60%.

The fund has gained 8.96% over the past month and 30.74% year to date. Over the past year, FAN has gained 73.30%.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has major allocation to Vestas Wind Systems A/S (8.81%), Nordex SE (8.20%) and Orsted A/S (7.94%). FAN has double-digit geographical allocation to Denmark (16.79%), the United States (13.70%), Germany (13.41%) and Canada (10.13%).

Diversified Exposure to Wind Energy

Investors can consider iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN, State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF CNRG and Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF PBD for a diversified exposure to wind energy.

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iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.