Winchester Energy Sees All Resolutions Passed

December 03, 2024 — 11:52 pm EST

Winchester Energy Ltd (AU:WEL) has released an update.

Winchester Energy Limited announced that all resolutions at their recent General Meeting were successfully passed, except one which was withdrawn. Key decisions included the election of new directors and the approval of various share issues. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and could indicate a positive direction for the company’s future.

