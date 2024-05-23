Winchester Energy Performance Rights Cease

Winchester Energy Ltd (AU:WEL) has released an update.

Winchester Energy Ltd has announced the cessation of 5 million performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditions. The official cessation date is May 22, 2024, as reported in a new announcement by the energy firm. This development may influence the company’s stock as it adjusts to the changes in its issued capital.

