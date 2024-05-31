News & Insights

Winchester Energy Board Reshaped at AGM

May 31, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Winchester Energy Ltd (AU:WEL) has released an update.

Winchester Energy Ltd’s recent Annual General Meeting led to a significant board reshuffle, with directors Mr Peng, Mr Kenny, and Mr Lewis not being re-elected following the failure of their respective resolutions. Resolutions 1 and 5 passed successfully, affecting the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval of the 7.1A mandate. The AGM results underscore shareholder influence on company leadership and strategic decisions.

