Winchester Energy Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

November 03, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Winchester Energy Ltd (AU:WEL) has released an update.

Winchester Energy Ltd is set to hold a General Meeting for its shareholders on December 4, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders can participate in person, by proxy, or by appointing an authorized representative, with proxy forms due by December 2, 2024. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the meeting notice and encourages shareholders to update their electronic communication preferences online.

