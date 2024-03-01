News & Insights

Wincanton withdraws support for CEVA deal in favour of higher GXO bid

March 01, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

March 1 (Reuters) - British logistics firm Wincanton WIN.L withdrew its support for CEVA's proposed deal on Friday, in favour of GXO Logistics' GXO.N higher offer which valued the company at about 762 million pounds ($962.3 million).

GXO had offered to buy Wincanton for 605 pence per share, compared with CEVA's "increased and final" bid of about 480 pence.

($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

