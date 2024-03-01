Wincanton withdraws support for CEVA deal in favour of higher GXO bid

March 1 (Reuters) - British logistics firm Wincanton WIN.L withdrew its support for CEVA's proposed deal on Friday, in favour of GXO Logistics' GXO.N higher offer which valued the company at about 762 million pounds ($962.3 million).

GXO had offered to buy Wincanton for 605 pence per share, compared with CEVA's "increased and final" bid of about 480 pence.

($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.