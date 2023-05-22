Wincanton FY Pre-tax Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Wincanton plc (WIN.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2023 declined to 38.2 million pounds from last year's 54.8 million pounds. The result was impacted by non-underlying items primarily reflecting a strategic transport reorganization and cloud computing configuration and customization costs.

Profit after tax for the year decreased 30.7% to 33.2 million pounds from 47.9 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share decreased 30.3% to 26.9 pence from the prior year.

But underlying earnings per share increased by 4.2% to 42.5 pence per share last year, reflecting increased profits.

Annual revenue was 1.46 billion pounds up 2.9% from prior year.

Wincanton continues to forecast results for fiscal year 2024 in line with expectations, which as previously indicated, reflect the challenging external economic environment.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 8.8 pence per share, which, together with the interim dividend of 4.4 pence per share, will result in a total dividend per share for 2023 of 13.2 pence per share.

The proposed final dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 12 July 2023 and if approved by shareholders, will be paid on 11 August 2023 to shareholders on the register on 14 July 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.