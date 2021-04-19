Win Streak Tipped To End For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 310 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 29,100-point plateau although it's expected to spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggest consolidation, with investors expected to use a lack of catalysts as a reason to lock in gains following recent strength. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and casinos.

For the day, the index gained 136.44 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 29,106.15 after trading between 28,806.76 and 29,319.76.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies gained 0.75 percent, while AIA Group dropped 0.96 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 1.53 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 3.37 percent, ANTA Sports lost 0.36 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 2.22 percent, China Resources Land sank 0.80 percent, CITIC climbed 1.52 percent, CNOOC shed 0.47 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 1.67 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 1.23 percent, Hang Lung Properties skidded 1.16 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas perked 0.97 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, Longfor rose 0.48 percent, Meituan fell 0.34 percent, New World Development added 0.83 percent, Sands China rallied 1.79 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties was up 0.08 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 0.87 percent, Xiaomi Corporation accelerated 2.11 percent, WuXi Biologics soared 3.14 percent and China Life Insurance, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Henderson Land and Power Assets were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red and stayed there throughout the session, pulling back from recent highs.

The Dow shed 123.04 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,077.63, while the NASDAQ dropped 137.58 points or 0.98 percent to end at 13,914.77 and the S&P 500 sank 22.21 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,163.26.

The lower open on Wall Street was profit taking in reaction to some of the markets hitting fresh record closing highs last week.

Mixed earnings news didn't give investors a reason to start buying, so the markets saw little movement after their slow start.

Crude oil futures ended higher Monday as prices moved higher amid expectations of a drop in global crude supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $63.38 a barrel.

