Win Streak Predicted To Continue For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, surging more than 120 points or 6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,150-point plateau and it's got another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after data supported optimism for economic recovery following the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday with gains across the board - particularly from the financials, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index spiked 59.81 points or 2.87 percent to finish at 2,147.00 after trading between 2,107.69 and 2,156.55. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth a record high 16.8 trillion won. There were 517 gainers and 344 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skyrocketed 11.72 percent, while KB Financial soared 6.48 percent, Hana Financial collected 2.06 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 6.03 percent, LG Electronics rallied 3.56 percent, LG Chem rose 1.39 percent, SK Hynix surged 6.48 percent, S-Oil gained 3.92 percent, SK Innovation added 2.82 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 4.74 percent, POSCO perked 7.14 percent, SK Telecom jumped 2.22 percent, KEPCO gathered 2.52 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 5.85 percent and Kia Motors advanced 0.82 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 527.24 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 26,269.89, while the NASDAQ advanced 74.54 points or 0.78 percent to end at 9,682.91 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.05 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,122.87.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as new economic data added to investor optimism for a quick recovery, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed more than expected in May.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday on reports that OPEC will likely extend production cuts by another month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.48 or 1.3 percent at $37.29 a barrel, the best closing level for a front-month contract since March 6.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide April figures for its current account later this morning; in March, the current account surplus was $6.23 billion.

