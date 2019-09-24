Win Streak May Finally End For South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in 13 straight sessions, accelerating almost 130 points or 6.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,100-point plateau although it's overdue for consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a worsening outlook for the world economy and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 9.34 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 2,101.04 after trading between 2,085.91 and 2,101.63. Volume was 527 million shares worth 4.3 trillion won. There were 414 gainers and 397 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.47 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.46 percent, Hana Financial skidded 1.38 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.41 percent, LG Electronics spiked 2.61 percent, LG Display was up 0.35 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.72 percent, POSCO perked 0.65 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.21 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.52 percent, Hyundai Motors rose 0.75 percent and Kia Motors sank 0.75 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold a firm opening on Tuesday, sliding throughout the day to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 142.22 points or 0.53 percent to 26,807.77, while the NASDAQ lost 118.83 points or 1.46 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 fell 25.18 points or 0.84 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35 or 2.3 percent at $57.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.