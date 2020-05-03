Win Streak May End For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long Labor Day weekend, the South Korea stock market had moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 60 points or 3.1 percent in that span. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,950-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with poor earnings news likely to provide an excuse for profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index added 13.47 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 1,947.56 after trading between 1,934.31 and 1,957.51. Volume was 1.97 billion shares worth 10.4 trillion won. There were 570 gainers and 272 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.50 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.76 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.91 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.20 percent, LG Electronics spiked 2.43 percent, Samsung SDI accelerated 2.33 percent, SK Hynix added 0.36 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 2.93 percent, S-Oil gathered 1.89 percent, SK Innovation increased 1.87 percent, POSCO perked 3.94 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.70 percent, KEPCO rose 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motors gained 0.43 percent and Kia Motors was up 1.37 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 622.03 points or 2.55 percent to finish at 23,723.69, while the NASDAQ tumbled 284.60 points or 3.20 percent to 8,604.95 and the S&P 500 sank 81.72 points or 2.81 percent to end at 2,830.71. For the week, the Dow and the S&P both eased 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ fell 0.3 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), Honeywell (HON) and Apple (AAPL), among others.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity continued to contract in April, while a separate report from the Commerce Department showed an unexpected increase in construction spending in March.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday following reports that OPEC and its allies are beginning to cut outputs to combat the global supply glut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.94 or 5 percent at $19.78 a barrel after moving between $18.07 and $20.48 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will on Monday release April figures for consumer prices later this morning. In March, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year, while core CPI fell 0.2 percent on month and rose 0.4 percent on year.

