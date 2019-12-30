Win Streak May End For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,615-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on easing crude oil prices, with profit taking also expected ahead of the new year. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index added 5.06 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,615.67 after trading between 1,608.76 and 1,617.43. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.6 billion ringgit. There were 460 gainers and 378 decliners.

Among the actives, PPB Group plummeted 2.33 percent, while Tenaga Nasional surged 2.11 percent, Petronas Gas plunged 1.97 percent, Sime Darby Plantations soared 1.83 percent, Maxis tumbled 1.28 percent, Maybank spiked 1.28 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 1.22 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.21 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 1.09 percent, Press Metal skidded 1.06 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 1.04 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.87 percent, RHB Capital retreated 0.68 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.54 percent, AMMB Holdings declined 0.51 percent, Public Bank perked 0.50 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.42 percent, Axiata lost 0.24 percent, Digi.com fell 0.22 percent, Top Glove slid 0.21 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.19 percent, Genting eased 0.16 percent and Dialog Group, MISC and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved mostly lower in light volume on Monday, pulling back from record highs as traders cashed in ahead of the new year.

The Dow shed 183.12 points or 0.64 percent to 28,462.14, while the NASDAQ lost 60.62 points or 0.67 percent to 8,945.99 and the S&P 500 fell 18.73 points or 0.58 percent to 3,221.29.

Trading activity was subdued, however, as some traders remained away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday.

In economic news, MNI Indicators said Chicago-area business activity continued to contract in December, although the pace of contraction slowed from the previous month. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales in the U.S. rebounded in November.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and ended slightly lower on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.04 at $61.68 a barrel after rising to a high of $62.34 earlier in the day.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see producer price figures for November later today; in October, producer prices sank 0.2 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year.

