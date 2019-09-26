Win Streak May End For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 100 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,230-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, thanks to political uncertainty in the United States and ebbing optimism for a trade agreement between the U.S. and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index picked up 83.93 points or 1.37 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,230.33 after moving as low as 6,165.93.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.85 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 2.90 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 2.11 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia climbed 1.00 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia soared 3.19 percent, Indosat surged 5.19 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.56 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.20 percent, Indofood Suskes perked 1.31 percent, Bumi Resources advanced 1.10 percent, Aneka Tambang added 0.50 percent, Vale Indonesia accelerated 2.79 percent and Timah fell 0.48 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Thursday before showing signs of life in afternoon trade - although the major averages still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 79.59 points or 0.30 percent to 26,891.12, while the NASDAQ lost 46.72 points or 0.58 percent to 8,030.66 and the S&P 500 fell 7.25 points or 0.24 percent to 2.977.62.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid renewed political uncertainty following the release of the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said Q2 GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate, up 2.0 percent - slowing from 3.1 percent in Q1. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in August.

Crude oil futures ended just marginally down on Thursday, as traders continued to weigh global crude demand and supply positions. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November eased $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $56.41 a barrel.

