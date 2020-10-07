Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 25 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,265-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on renewed stimulus hopes, although some of the overbought bourses may see profit taking as the day progresses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 13.56 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 1,263.71 after trading between 1,245.09 and 1,264.29. Volume was 19.918 billion shares worth 52.312 billion baht. There were 775 gainers and 734 decliners, with 449 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.17 percent, while Thailand Airport soared 3.15 percent, Asset World surged 3.57 percent, Bangkok Expressway spiked 2.35 percent, BTS Group accelerated 2.08 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.33 percent, Minor International skyrocketed 6.67 percent, PTT Exploration and Production skidded 1.52 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete added 0.58 percent, TMB Bank jumped 2.35 percent and PTT, PTT Global Chemical, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Dusit Medical, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Krung Thai Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 530.70 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 28,303.46, while the NASDAQ jumped 210.00 points or 1.88 percent to end at 11,364.60 and the S&P 500 rallied 58.49 points or 1.74 percent to close at 3,419.44.

The rebound on Wall Street comes after President Donald Trump indicated he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.

Trump's tweet that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package sent shivers through the markets on Tuesday and triggered the sell-off.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday on stimulus concerns and after data showed an increase in crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.45 or 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see September results for its consumer confidence index later today; in August, the index score was 51.0.

