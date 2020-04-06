Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Chakri Day, the Thai stock market had finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 35 points or 3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,140-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism that the Covid-19 curve may finally be flattening. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are also tipped to open in the green.

The SET finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the energy producers were offset by weakness from the financial shares.

For the day, the index rose 0.57 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,138.84 after trading between 1,130.54 and 1,156.59. Volume was 12.216 billion shares worth 59.760 billion baht. There were 602 decliners and 514 gainers, with 371 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 2.01 percent, while Thailand Airport eased 0.50 percent, Banpu shed 0.86 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.54 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 1.03 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 1.30 percent, BTS Group fell 0.56 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods declined 0.98 percent, Kasikornbank sank 1.96 percent, PTT soared 5.19 percent, PTT Exploration and Production spiked 4.98 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 5.76 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 1.82 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.95 percent, TMB Bank plunged 3.66 percent and Asset World and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Monday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 1,627.46 points or 7.73 percent to 22,679.99, while the NASDAQ soared 540.15 points or 7.33 percent to 7,913.24 and the S&P 500 spiked 175.03 points or 7.03 percent to end at 2,663.68.

The rally on Wall Street came as the reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots showed signs of easing over the weekend. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State fell to 594 on Sunday from 630 on Saturday, reflecting the first daily decrease.

Reports of decreases in the number of new infections and deaths in European countries like Italy and Spain also generated positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday after moving up in the previous two sessions due to the postponement of a meeting between leading oil producers. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June ended down $2.26 or 8 percent at $26.08 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide March figures for consumer and producer prices later today. In February, CPI was down 0.08 percent on month and up 0.74 percent on year, while producer prices eased 0.4 percent on month and gained 0.1 percent on year.

