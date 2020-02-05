Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 40 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,535-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index advanced 14.76 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 1,534.14 after trading between 1,516.55 and 1,534.93. Volume was 21.539 billion shares worth 67.458 billion baht. There were 978 gainers and 670 decliners, with 424 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.96 percent, while Thailand Airport soared 3.18 percent, Asset World dropped 0.89 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.35 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical spiked 2.00 percent, BTS Group lost 0.78 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.85 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.72 percent, Krung Thai Bank added 0.62 percent, PTT perked 0.58 percent, PTT Global Chemical jumped 1.44 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skidded 1.01 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.82 percent and TMB Bank, PTT Exploration and Production, Banpu and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened solidly higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 483.22 points or 1.68 percent to 29,290, while the NASDAQ added 40.71 points or 0.43 percent to 9,508.68 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.10 points or 1.13 percent to 3,334.69.

Traders reacted positively to reports that scientists in both China and the United Kingdom had developed an effective drug to deal with the coronavirus.

Adding to the positive sentiment, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted a faster rate of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday on reports suggesting that OPEC and its producer allies are considering further output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.14 or 2.3 percent at $50.75 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see January numbers for consumer and producer prices later today. In December, overall inflation was up 0.01 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.03 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices gained 0.3 percent on month and fell 0.3 percent on year.

