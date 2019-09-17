Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, although it has risen just 3 points in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,665-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up slightly and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher again on Tuesday as gains from the energy producers were offset by weakness from the financial shares.

For the day, the index added 1.00 point or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,663.93 after trading between 1,659.14 and 1,670.62. Volume was 20.373 billion shares worth 73.344 billion baht. There were 878 decliners and 734 gainers, with 423 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.90 percent, while Banpu shed 0.81 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.29 percent, Bangkok Medical tumbled 2.93 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 0.91 percent, BTS Group gained 0.75 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plummeted 4.55 percent, Kasikornbank skidded 1.53 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.57 percent, PTT rose 0.53 percent, PTT Exploration and Production surged 4.00 percent, PTT Global Chemical spiked 2.19 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dropped 0.83 percent, Siam Concrete plunged 2.82 percent, TMB Bank soared 2.98 percent and Thailand Airport was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Tuesday ahead of the Fed's announcement. The major averages spent most of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before endling slightly higher.

The Dow added 33.98 points or 0.13 percent to 27,110.80, while the NASDAQ gained 32.47 points or 0.40 percent to 8,186.02 and the S&P rose 7.74 points or 0.26 percent to 3,005.70.

The choppy trading came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, with traders likely to pay closer attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the long-term outlook for rates.

Uncertainty about the U.S. response to the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities also kept some traders on the sidelines. President Donald Trump has indicated the U.S. is prepared to respond militarily but has stopped short of definitively blaming Iran for the attacks.

In economic news, the Fed said industrial output rebounded much more than anticipated in August, while the National Association of Home Builders noted an unexpected improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in September.

Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday after having skyrocketed in the previous session following the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October plunged $3.56 or 5.7 percent to $59.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy meeting later today and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.