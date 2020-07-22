Win Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering nearly 300 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 12,475-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly positive, with stocks expected to remain rangebound and inch higher following Wednesday's losses. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, weakness from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 75.72 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 12,473.27 after trading between 12,389.40 and 12,486.95.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.62 percent, while Mega Financial gained 0.46 percent, Fubon Financial jumped 1.41 percent, First Financial climbed 1.29 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.17 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.26 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation spiked 2.04 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.70 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.10 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 1.11 percent, MediaTek soared 4.24 percent, Asia Cement slid 0.32 percent, Taiwan Cement dipped 0.11 percent and CTBC Financial, Formosa Plastic and Formosa Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday but ended mostly higher.

The Dow added 165.44 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 27,005.84, while the NASDAQ gained 25.76 points or 0.24 percent to end at 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 rose 18.72 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,276.02.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines.

Buying interest was subdued for much of the session, however, as traders worried about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours.

Crude oil futures settled roughly flat Wednesday, recovering well from early lows as traders weighed demand and supply levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.02 at $41.90 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see June numbers for retail sales and industrial production later today; in May, sales were down 5.8 percent on year and production rose an annual 1.51 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.