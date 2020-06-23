Win Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, gathering more than 300 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,610-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and cement stocks.

For the day, the index gathered 39.43 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 11,612.36 after trading between 11,530.85 and 11,679.40.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.48 percent, while CTBC Financial added 0.49 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.92 percent, First Financial increased 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.96 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.59 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.65 percent, Largan Precision dipped 0.25 percent, Catcher Technology eased 0.22 percent, MediaTek fell 0.35 percent, Formosa Plastic and Asia Cement both were up 0.12 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.47 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 131.14 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 26,156.10, while the NASDAQ jumped 74.89 points or 0.74 percent to end at 10,131.37 and the S&P 500 rose 13.43 points or 0.43 percent to close at 3,131.29.

Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the Nasdaq higher, jumping by 2.1 percent to a new record high as traders reacted positively to news out of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial increase in new home sales in the month of May.

Crude oil prices edged lower Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $40.37 a barrel.

