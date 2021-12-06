Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, jumping almost 135 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,975-point plateau and it's poised to extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing virus concerns and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the automobile producers, oil and chemical companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 4.92 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 2,973.25 after trading between 2,932.49 and 2,983.50. Volume was 468 million shares worth 9.1 trillion won. There were 543 gainers and 319 decliners.

Among the actives, Hana Financial collected 0.47 percent, while Samsung Electronics gained 0.93 percent, LG Electronics advanced 1.64 percent, SK Hynix added 0.42 percent, Naver tumbled 2.49 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 3.35 percent, S-Oil surged 3.58 percent, POSCO perked 1.06 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.94 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.24 percent, Kia Company jumped 1.70 percent and SK Innovation, Shinhan Financial, KB Financial and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened mostly higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 646.95 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 35,227.03, while the NASDAQ advanced 139.68 points or 0.93 percent to end at 15,225.15 and the S&P 500 gained 53.24 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,591.67.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflected easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus amid indications the new strain causes milder symptoms.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN it is too early to make definitive statements but said early signals regarding the severity of Omicron are encouraging.

Meanwhile, the jump by the Dow comes amid standout gains by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC).

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday as Saudi Arabia's Aramco hiked prices of crude exported to Asia and the U.S. and amid easing concerns about Omicron. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for surged $3.23 or 4.9 percent at $69.49 a barrel.

