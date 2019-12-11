Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 45 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,100-point plateau ant it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC's decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the energy producers and mixed performances from the financials, industrials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index picked up 7.62 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 2,105.62 after trading between 2,092.48 and 2,109.22. Volume was 662 million shares worth 4.75 trillion won. There were 464 gainers and 347 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 0.91 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.62 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.41 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.78 percent, LG Display tumbled 2.47 percent, SK Hynix eased 0.12 percent, POSCO shed 0.22 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.42 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.24 percent, Hyundai Motors sank 0.83 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.45 percent, SK Innovation perked 0.34 percent, S-Oil spiked 1.93 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive, mostly in response to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 29.58 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 27,911.30, while the NASDAQ gained 37.87 points or 0.44 percent to 8,654.05 and the S&P rose 9.11 points or 0.29 percent to 3,141.63.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged following three straight rate cuts. The decision was widely expected, although the Fed's projections showed a majority of meeting participants now expect interest rates to remain on hold throughout 2020.

In its accompanying statement, the Fed said the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support a sustained economic expansion, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

Crude oil prices eased on Wednesday after data showed a surprise increase in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended down $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $58.76 a barrel.

